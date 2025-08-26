BJP cites Ganesh festival, requests Jarange to postpone Mumbai rally

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) The BJP has requested Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to join discussions with the Maharashtra government and reconsider his plan to hold demonstrations in Mumbai during the Ganesh festival.

Jarange has refused to relent even after an Officer on Special Duty from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's office met him in Antarwali Sarathi to conciliate him on Tuesday.

He has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis — an agrarian caste included in the OBC category — which will make them eligible for reservations.

The quota leader had announced he would set out for Mumbai with supporters on August 27, the first day of the Ganesh festival, and sit on an indefinite fast on Friday if the government failed to grant the 10 per cent reservation to Marathas under the OBC grouping by Tuesday evening.

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye has appealed to Jarange to reconsider his plan to hold a rally in Mumbai, stressing that dialogue with the government was the best way forward.

"Jarangeji, our stand and yours are the same. The decision you have taken to raise issues of the community through constitutional means is welcome. For constructive talks, this stand is important. Because more than agitation, dialogue is the best way," Upadhye said in a statement posted on X.

He stated that the government is keen to ensure justice for the Maratha community. The BJP chief spokesperson referred to the peaceful rallies organised by Maratha community members in the past for the quota demand, stressing the importance of dialogue.

He said the silent and disciplined morchas joined by lakhs of Marathas in the past had drawn the attention of the entire world. "Undoubtedly, the community would continue to protest peacefully and within constitutional means".

Upadhye asserted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Mahayuti government were committed to ensuring justice for the Maratha community.

"In this endeavour, even Lord Ganesh will bless the efforts for Maratha reservation," he remarked.

The BJP spokesperson said Fadnavis had consistently worked in favour of the Maratha community.

"In his previous chief ministerial term, Fadnavis had granted reservation to Marathas, ensured it was upheld in the High Court, and fought for it in the Supreme Court," Upadhye added.

He said Fadnavis had also filled thousands of posts for members of the community, provided jobs and financial help to families of those who died during earlier agitations.

Fadnavis extended loans to promote entrepreneurship, funded lakhs of students through various schemes, and created educational and training opportunities through SARTHI, Upadhye added.

"Maratha community's developmental and justice-related demands will be fulfilled only through dialogue between society and the government, and the solid work done so far will accelerate the progress of the community even further," he said. PTI ND NSK