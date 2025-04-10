BJP cites Priyanka's absence from Congress conclave to claim sibling rivalry

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday cited the absence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the recently concluded Congress convention in Gujarat to claim that it conveyed that "all is not well behind the scenes" between the Wayanad MP and her brother Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The two-day All India Congress Committee (AICC) session ended in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal had told reporters on April 8 as the convention started that Priyanka Gandhi, also a general secretary of the party, had taken leave from the party president due to her prior engagement abroad.

The party's communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said 35 leaders could not attend the session and "it is not right to single out one person".

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya, however, projected her absence as evidence of internal squabbling within the opposition party.

He said on X, "Priyanka Vadra's absence from the Congress National Convention in Gujarat was hard to miss, and it raises serious questions about the state of affairs within the Gandhi siblings. This isn't the first time she has chosen to skip a major party event.

"Her conspicuous absence from the Bharat Jodo Yatra had also sparked speculation, and now, with her missing yet another high-profile programme, it's clear that all is not well behind the scenes." PTI KR KR KSS KSS