BJP cites video to push its Pandian 'controlling' Patnaik line of attack, Odisha CM says this won't work

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday cited a video of BJD leader V K Pandian putting Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's trembling left hand behind the lectern during a campaign speech to reiterate its allegation that the former IAS officer was "controlling" the BJD president.

The BJP has been pushing this narrative during the ongoing polls that the bureaucrat-turned-politician of Tamil origin is "manipulating" an "ailing" Patnaik (77), a charge repeatedly rebutted by the two leaders.

As BJP leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, fired a fresh salvo on the BJD to push their line of attack, Patnaik hit back.

"I believe the BJP which is known to make non-issues into issues are (sic) discussing my hands. This will certainly not work," he said in a video message.

In the video, he is seen lifting his left hand and looking at it while recording his message, in an apparent counter to the BJP leaders who had posted visuals of his trembling hand.

Earlier, BJP leaders shared the clip of the speech in which Pandian, who was holding the microphone for the chief minister, is seen pushing the latter's hand behind the lectern, apparently to hide it from the public eye.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X, "This is a deeply distressing video. Shri VK Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen Babu.

"I shudder to imagine the level of control a retired ex-bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu is currently exercising over the future of Odisha! BJP is determined is give back the reins of Odisha to the people of the State." BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "Naveen Patnaik ji has had a memorable tenure as Chief Minister. But now he is indisposed.

"It is however unfortunate how he is being pushed to keep up a facade. Odisha realises it. A graceful farewell to the veteran politician and BJD, in these elections, would be a befitting tribute." Addressing an election rally in Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah also attacked Pandian, without naming him.

Shah said the BJP will ensure that the next chief minister is fluent in Odiya, and understands the state's language, culture and tradition.

"Should a ‘Tamil babu’ run the government from behind the scene... By casting your vote in favour of the lotus symbol, bring a ‘jan sevak’ to rule the state in place of an officer," he said, in an apparent reference to Patnaik’s close aide Pandian.

However, Patnaik has asserted that he is fit and fine, and has asked the BJP to stop lying.

Six Lok Sabha and 42 assembly seats in the state will go to the polls in the last phase of elections on June 1.