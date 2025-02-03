BJP cites water pipes on electric poles, metres by mafia, slams AAP over crisis in Bijwasan

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The BJP on Monday assailed the AAP government over water "crisis" in south west Delhi's Bijwasan, highlighting the water pipes being supplied to the homes of the locals through electric poles and influence of water mafia in the area.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra during his visit to Bijwasan said there was severe water crisis in the area and the tangled web of pipes of water on the electricity poles expose the 10 year "misrule" of the AAP.

“I have travelled across India and many cities around the world but this sight of water flowing through pipes hanging from electricity poles in Bijwasan is unprecedented,” he said.

Former minister and BJP candidate from Bijwasan constituency, Kailash Gahlot, learnt the "loot" by the tanker mafia in the area, Patra said.

“Under the AAP government that claims to provide free water, residents of Bijwasan living in two-room houses are forced to buy bathing water for Rs 800 per month and drinking water for Rs 600 per month," he claimed.

Gahlot, who resigned as the transport minister in the AAP government in November last year, and joined the BJP, said he will work to provide Delhi Jal Board (DJB) connections to every household in Kapashera area of Bijwasan constituency within 100 days of winning the pols.

Patra claimed that for the past five to seven years, water supply from the DJB has been completely shut down in the Bijwasan constituency, particularly in Kapashera village and its surrounding wards.

"Although groundwater boring is legally prohibited but with the blessings of AAP, dozens of illegal bore-wells continue in the area. Most of these operations are controlled by the party leaders," he charged.

Patra inspected the tangled web of "illegal" water pipes in Kapashera and spoke to the local residents about the water mafia has taken control of not just Kapashera but nearly the entire Bijwasan region.

These mafia even install private metres and collect bills from the residents, he claimed.