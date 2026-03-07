BJP claims 3,000 complaints received from Kerala CM's constituency during NDA adalat

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 7 (PTI) Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Saturday claimed that more than 3,000 complaints were received from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a recent "mega adalat" organised by the BJP-led NDA.

In a Facebook post, Chandrashekhar alleged that despite a decade of representation by the chief minister, several residents in Dharmadam were still struggling with basic issues such as housing, drinking water and road connectivity.

"Anyone who sets foot in the Dharmadam constituency will realise that the claim of an extreme poverty-free Kerala is merely a hollow assertion. People have grown tired of the MLA's empty promises and neglect," he alleged.

He said the large number of complaints received during the adalat reflected public dissatisfaction with the governance in the constituency.

Chandrashekhar also claimed that people were increasingly voicing the slogan "Mathiyayi ee MLA; maattam thudangam" (Enough of this MLA; let change begin), which he said had become a symbol of a popular movement seeking political change in Kerala.

According to him, thousands of people attended the BJP-NDA's mega adalat and public interaction programme in the constituency and submitted grievances.

The BJP leader further said the party would work sincerely to address the complaints raised by the people and promised that their issues would be taken up for resolution. PTI LGK KH