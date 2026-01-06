BJP claims Atishi used 'insensitive words' against Sikh Guru, demads apology

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The ruling BJP on Tuesday accused Leader of Opposition Atishi of using "insensitive words" against Guru Tegh Bahadur and demanded her apology.

The issue was raised by BJP legislators during a discussion on the Delhi government's programme marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur last November.

The BJP members attacked Atishi during the discussion, while the opposition AAP demanded a discussion on air pollution in the city.

Uproar in the house meant that what Atishi said exactly could not be heard. The Aam Aadmi Party was yet to issue a rejoinder on the BJP's statement.

In a statement, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "At a time when we discuss Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's sacrifice, any disrespectful or improper word, regardless of intent, amounts to sin. Speaking such words alongside Guru Sahib's name is an act of dishonor and demands a public apology." Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta termed the matter "sensitive" and said he "will look into the video and then a censure motion can be brought tomorrow."