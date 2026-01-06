BJP claims Atishi used 'insensitive words' against Sikh Guru, demands apology

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The ruling BJP MLAs on Tuesday charged in Delhi Assembly that Leader of Opposition Atishi used "insensitive words" against Guru Tegh Bahadur and demanded her apology.

The issue was raised by BJP legislators during a discussion on the Delhi government's programme marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur last November.

The BJP members attacked Atishi during the discussion, while the opposition AAP demanded a discussion on air pollution in the city.

It was not clear what Atishi said that caused the uproar, due to the din in the House.

Sources in the AAP claimed that the party legislators did not raise the issue of pollution during the motion on Guru Teg Bahadur.

"There was no disruption and no disrespect. The claim being made is factually false," the party sources said.

In a statement, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "At a time when we discuss Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's sacrifice, any disrespectful or improper word, regardless of intent, amounts to sin. Speaking such words alongside Guru Sahib's name is an act of dishonor and demands a public apology." Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta termed the matter "sensitive" and said he "will look into the video and then a censure motion can be brought tomorrow." PTI SSM VIT VN VN