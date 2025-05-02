BJP claims even Cong workers unhappy with Himachal govt, demands CM's resignation

Shimla, May 2 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Friday said that heads should roll when all sections of society, including Congress workers and leaders, are "unhappy" with the state government.

BJP spokesperson and MLA Randhir Sharma also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

Referring to the "factionalism" that came to fore during a Congress meeting held on Thursday to review the preparations for the "Samvidhan Bachao Yatra" in Bilaspur, Sharma claimed that "ruckus" at the meeting and "internal conflicts" in the ruling party were clearly visible, with even party workers expressing their "unhappiness" over the functioning of the state government.

Addressing mediapersons here, the BJP MLA said that "when all sections of society, including Congress workers, leaders and even ministers, are unhappy with the government, its head (Sukhu) should resign".

During the meeting on Thursday, Congress workers raised several issues, including the state government's "indifference" towards the party workers, before state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, who chaired the meeting.

A party worker from a minority community reportedly said that they voted and worked for the Congress but mosques and Muslims were being targeted under its rule.

Pratibha Singh said she conveyed their grievances to the party high command, adding that new state and district-level bodies would be formed shortly.

The state Congress chief had been raising the issue of rewarding and adjusting the hard-working Congress workers, who contributed to the party's victory in the Assembly polls from time to time.

Demanding Pratibha Singh's resignation, Sharma claimed that the "helplessness" of the Congress chief was visible, and it seemed that neither the Himachal Pradesh government nor the Congress high command was listening to her.

"The campaign going on in the state is not to save the Constitution, but to save the Congress and that too seems to have failed," the BJP leader said.

Sharma also said that even a party worker from a minority community questioned the functioning of the Congress government, adding that if every section of society is unhappy with the ruling regime, the chief minister has "no moral right" to hold on to his post.

Reacting to Sharma's remarks, Naresh Chauhan, the principal media advisor to Sukhu, said, "The BJP is unable to deal with the Congress leaders who left the party and joined the saffron camp last year. It is the BJP which is facing factionalism." "Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur himself is struggling to survive in the party," Chauhan claimed. PTI BPL ARI