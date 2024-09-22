BJP claims 'fake' Janta Adalat cannot save Kejriwal, stages protest

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Delhi BJP youth wing on Sunday staged a protest against the AAP government at Connaught Place and claimed that Kejriwal's "fake Janta Adalat can no longer save his power".

The protest was led by Delhi BJP youth wing president Sagar Tyagi. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLA Vijender Gupta, and others were also present, an official statement said.

Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi are fed up with the corruption in the Kejriwal government and demand answers.

Kejriwal should not think resigning will resolve everything, he will have to answer for ten years of corrupt misgovernance, Sachdeva added.

Kejriwal should understand that elections will be held in January-February 2025, and the people of Delhi will entrust the BJP and their services, the statement read.

After that, the BJP will investigate every act of corruption by the Kejriwal government, it added.

MLA Vijender Gupta said, "The AAP is a shop of lies, and the people of Delhi want accountability for the last 10 years, which have set the city back by 50 years." Gupta declared that the people of Delhi have resolved to rid the city of the AAP government, and Kejriwal's fake 'Janta Adalat' can no longer save his power.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, after resigning from Delhi chief minister's post last week, held a 'Janta Ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar earlier in the day.

"Upcoming Delhi Assembly polls are 'agni pariksha' for me. Don't vote for me if you think I am dishonest," Kejriwal said at 'Janta ki Adalat'.

South Delhi MP Bidhuri said, "While AAP is celebrating bail from the Supreme Court, the reality is that the court found the charges against Kejriwal valid, and he is out only on bail." Bidhuri further claimed that when the liquor scam surfaced, I had told Kejriwal that his policy would fail because it was motivated by corrupt intentions, but when the CBI investigation began, he reversed his decision.

Today, even though the Supreme Court has granted bail to Kejriwal, he has not been proven innocent, he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP staged a protest against Kejriwal at Rajghat and claimed that the AAP-led Delhi government had "failed" to fulfil none of the promises mentioned in its election manifesto.