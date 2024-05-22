BJP claims flays Mamata over West Bengal Police raid at Suvendu's house

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, claiming that sensing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, she got BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's house raided by the state police without a search warrant. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also claimed this has made it clear that West Bengal is set to witness a "big change" in its political scenario and the BJP is going to win more than 30 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the elections.

"Mamata Banerjee got senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's house located in Kolaghat raided on Tuesday. The TMC (Trinamool Congress) chief is harassing BJP leaders in West Bengal out of frustration as she is fully convinced that her party is going to face a miserable defeat (in the Lok Sabha polls)," he said.

Chandrasekhar claimed that Adhikari's house was raided by the state police without any search warrant and in his absence.

"With this, it becomes clear that Bengal is set to witness a big change in its political scenario and the BJP is going to emerge victorious in more than 30 Lok Sabha seats in the elections," he said.

Chandrasekhar said that though it was not clear why police raided Adhikari's house, they did not get anything from there against the BJP leader. "Adhikari has lodged a complaint in this connection," he added.

The Union minister alleged that Banerjee is hatching "various kinds of conspiracy" against Adhikari as she is "rattled" sensing her party's defeat in the election. "Adhikari's brother and elderly parents are also being harrassed," Chandrasekhar claimed. PTI PK PK ANB ANB