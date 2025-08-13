BJP claims 'irregularities' in statewide municipality voters list; submits complaint to SEC

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 13 (PTI) A BJP delegation on Wednesday submitted formal complaints with the State Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the statewide voters' lists, state party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Chandrasekhar, in a Facebook post, said the delegation led by Kummanam Rajasekharan submitted the complaints to State Election Commissioner A Shajahan.

"The BJP delegation, led by Kummanam Rajasekharan and Karamana Jayan, met the State Election Commissioner A Shajahan, and submitted formal complaints over irregularities in the statewide and Thiruvananthapuram corporation voters' lists," he said in the post.

The BJP leader said the types of voter list fraud include multiple voters registered under the same ID number, the same individual listed in different locations with a single ID, and individuals holding multiple voter ID numbers.

"There are serious discrepancies in the voter count as well. The BJP urged the Election Commission to investigate these issues urgently and take corrective action," he said in his post.

The move comes in the wake of mounting attacks against the BJP and Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi from the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-headed LDF over alleged irregularities in his 2024 Lok Sabha election victory from Thrissur.

Gopi had won the Thrissur seat by a significant margin of over 74,000 votes, defeating Kumar and Congress candidate K Muraleedharan in a closely fought three-cornered contest.

The UDF also demanded a comprehensive probe into the issue by the EC and urged the state government to cooperate with any such investigation.

Chandrasekhar has termed the UDF and Left accusations as "drama" before the upcoming local body polls later this year. PTI HMP HMP ROH