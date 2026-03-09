BJP claims it helps OBCs but its govt has given nothing to backward classes: Rahul

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the BJP claims that it helps the OBCs but in reality, their government has given nothing to the backward classes, urging women workers of his party's OBC Department to take this message to the people.

Gandhi also said the caste census is a critical issue and has to be done in the right manner.

Addressing the OBC Congress Women's National Wing Convention at the party's Indira Bhawan headquarters here, Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 100 per cent "compromised" and he is being "blackmailed" by the US.

"Modi has struck a deal with America and opened up India's market for them. America has large farms where work is done on a massive scale with machines.

"In such a scenario, will India's farmers be able to compete with America's farmers? It is the government's job to protect the country's farmers, but Modi promised Trump that we will buy American goods worth 9 lakh crore rupees every year," he said.

If this happens, what will become of India's farmers and traders, Gandhi asked.

"Narendra Modi is being blackmailed, which is why he has surrendered before Trump. Cases are running against Anil Ambani, but he is not being arrested, because he has all the information.

"If Anil Ambani opens his mouth, it will spell trouble for Modi ji. In such a situation, Narendra Modi is very troubled -- he is surrounded by Trump, Hardeep Puri, Anil Ambani, Epstein, Netanyahu," Gandhi said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's speech was held in Parliament House on Monday but he did not even use the word Iran, Gandhi said.

Making a suo motu statement in Parliament, Jaishankar told Parliament that New Delhi stood for maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region. He defended allowing the Iranian ship to dock at an Indian port as the right decision taken on humanitarian grounds.

Attacking the prime minister, Gandhi said, "America told Narendra Modi -- we will tell you where to buy your oil from, and Modi said 'Yes, Sir' and agreed." He alleged that a trade deal happened with America but India got nothing out of it.

"Meanwhile, America told Bangladesh -- if you buy cotton from us, we'll make the tax zero... This decision will destroy India's textile industry. Narendra Modi gives lots of speeches here, but he can't speak up in front of Trump," he alleged.

In his remarks to the women workers, Gandhi said the BJP claims that it helps the OBCs, but in reality, their government has given nothing to the backward classes.

"Therefore, you must take this message to the people. You must work together and organise to raise your voice," he told the women workers.

Further, Gandhi said Artificial Intelligence's fuel is 'data' and "if we want to run AI, it will run on data alone".

He said the most essential thing today is 'data'. If America wants to compete with China, it is not possible without India's data, because India's population is very large.

"This data is your capital, your future, which Narendra Modi has given away to America for free. So much has happened, but the media has not said a word," he said.

"Narendra Modi talks about AI, but he has handed over all the data to America. He is just fooling the country," he said.