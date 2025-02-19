BJP claims Mamata's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark insult to Hindus, holds protests

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Asserting that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" (Death Kumbh) remark about the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh' is an insult to Hindus, the BJP on Wednesday held protests in the state.

Banerjee made the comment in the assembly on Tuesday, claiming that the authorities suppressed the actual death toll due to stampedes at the Maha Kumbh.

The BJP's demonstration, organised by the party's state and district units, took place near Chittaranjan Avenue in central Kolkata during the day.

BJP state president Dr Sukanta Majumdar condemned the remark, accusing Mamata Banerjee of insulting Hindus and their religious beliefs.

"This is an offensive and disrespectful comment about one of the holiest events of the Hindus," Majumdar said.

He also called for nationwide protests and demanded action from state Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose.

"We have written to the Governor, urging him to take immediate action against the chief minister for her remarks," Majumdar posted on X, sharing a copy of the letter to Raj Bhavan.

Majumdar also criticised Banerjee's statement as “extremely insensitive and aggressive,” calling for her remark to be expunged from the legislative records and demanding a public apology from the chief minister.

"The people of West Bengal and Hindus across the country deserve an apology for this blatant insult," he added.

He said the party has also raised a complaint against the "biased suspension" of four state BJP legislators by the state assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

BJP workers across the state also organised protest rallies to express their discontent about Banerjee's comment. PTI PNT NN