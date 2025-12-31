Karnataka Home Minister snubs BJP claims on rehabilitating illegal Bangladeshi migrants

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday rejected as "political statement", opposition BJP 's claim that the government was allotting houses to illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the name of rehabilitating those whose unauthorised houses were razed down by authorities at Kogilu in the city during a demolition drive.

He asserted that relief is being provided on humanitarian grounds, after proper verification of documents and confirming their eligibility, and that they are locals.

"Let them (BJP) protest, but it is not right to make passing comments that Bangladeshis are there. Don't we verify. Houses are being allotted after proper verification. If Bangladeshis are there, will the houses be given to them. They will be arrested and left at the border. We will inform their embassy and deport them," Parameshwara said in response to a question.

"If they (illegal Bangladeshi migrants) are involved in any criminal activities, they will be arrested and put behind bars. Ashoka (Leader of Opposition) was the Home Minister in the past. He knows all this, but he is speaking for political reasons," Parameshwara told reporters.

LoP R Ashoka had claimed that while the people of the state whose houses were damaged during the floods earlier this year are still without proper shelter, the government was providing houses to illegal Bangladeshi migrants in multi storied buildings, within two days, as a New Year gift.

Several BJP leaders have also accused the state government of indulging in "muslim appeasement politics", as most of the demolished illegal houses reportedly belonged to Muslims.

The demolition of houses at Kogilu's Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony on December 20 was carried out by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to clear encroachments for a proposed solid waste processing unit, officials have said claiming that the houses were constructed without any official permission, and that most of the occupants were migrants from other states.

Noting that verifications are regularly being done to ensure no Bangladeshi or other foreign nationals stay in the state illegally, the Home minister said it was a continuous process.

"Whoever is staying in Karnataka in an unauthorised manner, not only in Bengaluru, for example like those working in coffee plantations, we are verifying. Coffee plantation owners have been told that background checks should be done while taking people on work at the plantations, and it should be informed to jurisdictional police. Police also go there and verify regularly," he said.

Police department will have or get information, if illegal Bangladeshi migrants are in the state, and as part of the continuous process, verification is done and due process is followed on finding any of them.

Responding to a question on reports about inmates allegedly partying and playing cards in the Kalaburagi prison, Parameshwara said it will be verified, whether it happened yesterday or in 2020-21.

"Some people either with an intention to bring bad name to the government or for whatever reason are posting old videos. We will verify and take action. In case the incident has happened recently action will be taken against prison officials, strict measures will be taken. DG Prisons is also visiting all prisons and is taking strict measures," he said.