BJP claims Rahul Gandhi disrespected national anthem; Congress rubbishes

New Delhi: In the latest political skirmish, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that Rahul Gandhi disrespected the national anthem. On the other hand, Congress leaders labelled the BJP's accusations as a "concocted narrative" designed to defame their leader.

Advertisment

The issue surfaced after a video circulated on X, where it was alleged that Rahul Gandhi failed to show due respect during the playing of the national anthem.

This is the 5th time Rahul Gandhi has insulted National Anthem. once they had played National Anthem of Nepal. pic.twitter.com/UpDHDu753g — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) January 18, 2025

Advertisment

However, Congress spokespersons refuted these claims.

In a statement to the press, they clarified, "Rahul Gandhi has never disrespected the national anthem. He has always given full respect, and the moment he acknowledged that the national anthem was being played, he stood straight and gave full respect to the national anthem."

A Congress spokesperson said, "BJP is in the habit of bringing about false narratives just to defame him," highlighting what they perceive as a pattern of misinformation by the BJP.

Advertisment

This comes on the heels of another contentious remark by Gandhi during the inauguration of the Congress Party's new headquarters in Delhi. Gandhi stated that the fight is not just against the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and BJP but against "the Indian state" itself.