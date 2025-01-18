Advertisment
National

BJP claims Rahul Gandhi disrespected national anthem; Congress rubbishes

author-image
Yogesh Kumar
New Update
BJP claims Rahul Gandhi disrespected national anthem

New Delhi: In the latest political skirmish, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that Rahul Gandhi disrespected the national anthem. On the other hand, Congress leaders labelled the BJP's accusations as a "concocted narrative" designed to defame their leader.

The issue surfaced after a video circulated on X, where it was alleged that Rahul Gandhi failed to show due respect during the playing of the national anthem.

However, Congress spokespersons refuted these claims.

In a statement to the press, they clarified, "Rahul Gandhi has never disrespected the national anthem. He has always given full respect, and the moment he acknowledged that the national anthem was being played, he stood straight and gave full respect to the national anthem." 

A Congress spokesperson said, "BJP is in the habit of bringing about false narratives just to defame him," highlighting what they perceive as a pattern of misinformation by the BJP.

This comes on the heels of another contentious remark by Gandhi during the inauguration of the Congress Party's new headquarters in Delhi. Gandhi stated that the fight is not just against the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and BJP but against "the Indian state" itself.

