BJP claims threat to Janardhan Reddy's life following Ballari clashes, demands judicial probe

Bengaluru/ Ballari, Jan 2 (PTI) Alleging "gunda raj" and collapse of law and order in Karnataka, following violent clashes in Ballari over installation of a banner ahead of a statue unveiling programme, the opposition BJP on Friday claimed that party MLA Janardhan Reddy's life was under threat and urged the state DGP to provide police protection.

In Ballari, Janardhan Reddy alleged a planned conspiracy against him by Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and claimed there was a threat to his life.

He demanded a probe by a sitting judge or CBI into the incident.

Tension prevailed in some parts of Ballari on Thursday night after supporters of Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Gangavati MLA G Janardhan Reddy allegedly clashed over installation of a banner. The situation turned violent as stones were allegedly pelted and bullets were fired. One person was killed during the incident, police said.

Meanwhile, accusing Janardhan Reddy of "lying" and harbouring malice" against him, Congress legislator Bharath Reddy said he wanted to assure peace to the people of Ballari district, despite the "acts of demons".

Earlier in the day, a delegation of BJP leaders, led by Leaders of Opposition in Assembly and Council R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayaswamy met DGP M A Saleem and submitted a petition seeking protection for Janardhan Reddy.

Later speaking to reporters, Ashoka demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

"There is a total collapse of Law and Order in Ballari....MLA Nara Bharat Reddy's associates had gathered to create a situation to finish off Janardan Reddy. This is a politically motivated matter, and Home Minister G Parameshwara instead of assuring the life and liberty of Janardan Reddy was speaking with Nara Bharat Reddy (soon after the incident last night)," Ashoka said.

In the petition to DGP, he said the lives of Janardhan Reddy and B Sriramulu (Reddy's close associate and former Minister) are in danger and they need police protection.

"Those responsible for the death of a person should be identified and legal action should be initiated and weapons should be seized," the BJP leader said and sought quashing of false cases registered against Janardhan Reddy.

Claiming that Nara Bharath Reddy, the sitting MLA, was responsible for the law and order situation, Ashoka demanded his immediate arrest.

He sought unbiased and legal action as per provisions of Law, Police Act, Police Manual against those involved.

Terming the death of a person in the violence as "painful", Sriramulu, with Janardhan Reddy by his side in Ballari said, "installation of the banner was objected as it was obstructing access to Janardhan Reddy's house and those who had come to install initially had agreed to remove and left. But, they later returned after Reddy came home from Gangavathi, as per plan, and suddenly attacked. There was commotion, Reddy and I moved to the side and subsequently there were gun fires." Alleging that gunmen of Satish Reddy, a confidant of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy, opened fire, Sriramulu asked, "who gave them the authority to fire bullets at public places?" "The bullets that fired prima facie appear to be 0.76 mm. It can be seen in the videos that the bullets are being fired by the gunmen of Satish Reddy, who is neither an MLA or a public representative." According to Sriramulu, he and Janardhan Reddy are ready to face any punishment if found guilty after a thorough inquiry.

"Let the inquiry be done by a sitting High Court judge and if we have committed a crime, arrest and punish us. If you don't want a sitting HC judge, give the case to the CBI probe," he said.

Janardhan Reddy said as soon as he arrived at his Ballari residence from Gangavathi, someone shouted "Janardhan Reddy has come", and immediately firing started.

"I'm giving a complaint personally regarding safety for my life, and the collapse of law and order in Ballari." He further said national and state BJP leaders have spoken to him over the incident.

Responding to allegations, Nara Bharath Reddy told reporters in Ballari that cases have been registered, police are investigating the case and he doesn't want to speak much on the case at this point.

"Our boy has died during the incident, we are in deep pain... I don't want to speak much now," he said.

Bharath Reddy also said that he and his followers will go ahead with the Valmiki statue unveiling programme on Saturday as the goal of his opponents (Janardhan Reddy) was to stop the event.

"By going ahead with the event we will pay true tributes to the deceased Rajashekar....the successful programme will be a befitting reply to the malice intent of the demons (referring to opponents)." PTI KSU ROH