RS polls: BJP claims victory in Himachal Pradesh over Congress' Abhishek Singhvi

Shimla: BJP leaders and workers claimed victory of their candidate Harsh Mahajan in Rajya Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday over Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi after at least six Congress MLAs cross-voted.

Both the candidates received 34 votes each.

Mahajan won the election following a draw.

Singhvi held a press conference after the results and thanked the party leadership and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for their support.

Congratulating Mahajan, Singhvi conceded defeat.

Speaking to the media, BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the government has lost majority and demanded that it should step down after today's defeat.

Earlier, Sukhu alleged that five to six Congress MLAs were "kidnapped" and whisked away in a convoy of CRPF and Haryana Police, and said their relatives are trying to contact them.

The allegation was made hours after the polling for the lone Rajya Sabha seat ended, amid concerns in the ruling Congress over cross-voting.

The BJP is indulging in hooliganism which is not good for democracy, he told reporters here.