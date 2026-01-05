BJP clears 26 candidates for ZPC posts in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jan 5 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the BJP has approved 26 zilla parishad members (ZPMs) as its official candidates for the post of zilla parishad chairperson (ZPC) across all districts of the state, completing its preparations for the upcoming ZPC elections, party leaders said.
An order issued by the party’s state election committee on Sunday stated that the candidates were finalised after detailed organisational consultations, keeping in mind district-wise representation and effective local governance.
Party leaders said the selection aims to strengthen grassroots leadership, improve district-level administration, and ensure better coordination between zilla parishads and the state government.
The order was signed by state BJP president Kaling Moyong and has been circulated to all district units for necessary follow-up action.
Polling for the simultaneous panchayat and civic bodies of Itanagar and Pasighat was conducted on December 15, and counting of votes was held on December 20.