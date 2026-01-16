BJP clinches Nanded-Waghala corporation, AIMIM stands second

Nanded (Maharashtra), Jan 15 (PTI) The BJP led by former chief minister Ashok Chavan on Friday won the elections to the Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation, a long-time Congress bastion, by winning 45 of the 81 seats, while the AIMIM bagged 15 seats.

The Congress, which ruled the civic body in the previous term, managed to win ten and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) five seats.

Despite having two MLAs from the city, the Shiv Sena was restricted to just four seats. The NCP won one seat while one independent candidate also emerged victorious.

Polling to elect 81 corporators from 20 wards was held on Thursday, while counting started at 10 am on Friday at the Polytechnic College premises.

Barring one exception, the Municipal Corporation had remained under Congress control since its inception.

In the 2017 civic elections, the Congress, led by Ashok Chavan, had swept the polls, winning 76 of the 81 seats. No elections were held after 2022 owing to litigation over ward delimitation and OBC reservation.

During this period, Ashok Chavan quit the Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress and the VBA, contesting together for the first time in the city, fielded candidates in most wards. PTI COR KRK