BJP CMs, Deputy CMs meeting at party HQ

New Delhi: On July 28, 2024, a significant meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states was convened at the BJP headquarters in Delhi for the second day in a row.

The event saw the participation of prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

The meeting is aimed at discussomg important issues and strategies pertinent to the governance and development of the states under BJP rule.

On Saturday, BJP CMs and Dy CMs reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to serve the nation by strengthening the party and upholding its core values and ideology.

During this meeting, Prime Minister Modi held deliberations over a host of issues, with focus on ensuring that benefits of numerous welfare schemes fully cover the targeted beneficiaries.