BJP committed to create marvellous Mizoram: PM Modi on last day of campaigning Aizawl, Nov 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a video message for the people of poll-bound Mizoram seeking their support and blessings to make their homeland "marvellous".

Addressing the people of the Northeastern state on the last day of the campaign, Modi in the video message said the BJP-led central government has taken steps to improve its various infrastructure, including railway, health and sports.

Terming the people of Mizoram like his family members, he said it has always been a great pleasure for him to interact with the state's warm people.

"We have worked in all possible ways to reduce the distance after forming government at Centre in 2014. We gave prime importance to fulfil your aspirations, dreams and necessities," Modi said.

"Friends, the BJP is committed to creating a marvellous Mizoram. I am sure that we will get your support and blessings to make it happen," he added.

Polling for the 40-seat Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and votes will be counted on December 3.

The BJP is contesting in 23 seats. It had contested in 39 constituencies in 2018 and won one seat, opening its account for the first time in the state Assembly.

The Prime Minister was earlier scheduled to visit the state and hold a public meeting in Mamit district on October 30. His visit was, however, cancelled without citing any reason.

"In the last nine years, I got the opportunity to visit the Northeast 60 times. Large-scale development and connectivity works also reduced the physical distance. The BJP brought the country's capital Delhi to the doorstep of the Northeast," he said in the video message.

The Prime Minister said that Mizoram is rich in nature and culture, and it has the potential to become a global tourist hub with improvement of infrastructure, which in turn will improve trade.

"Friends, during one of my earlier visits to Mizoram, I had promised to work for transformation by transportation. Since then, a revolution has happened across sectors by the BJP-led government," Modi said.

Infrastructure brings investment, industry and income growth, thereby creating employment opportunities for the youths of Mizoram, he added.

"In railways, we did something that has not happened in seven decades of Independence. We had the honour of connecting Mizoram with a broad gauge network till Bairabi. We are investing more than Rs 8,500 crore in a new broad gauge project from Bairabi to Sairang," Modi said.

On the road network, he said till 2013-14, the total length of National highways in the region was 11,000 km which has increased to 16,000 km in 2022-23.

He assured the people that many steps would be taken to improve Mizoram's health infrastructure so that people do not need to go to other places for treatment.

"Friends, Mizoram's 4.5 lakh people were offered Ayushman Bharat cards. In entire Mizoram, there are around 100 hospitals where people are getting free treatment," Modi said, adding jobs are being created in the health sector.

Stating that Mizoram's farmers are the foundation of the state's development, he said 1.7 lakh peasants are getting money in their account under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Modi said that the Northeast played a key role in India's rise in sports and the BJP is committed to increase sports infrastructure in the region, including Mizoram.

He said that for developing the urban infrastructure, the BJP government has sanctioned more than Rs 500 crore for the Aizawl Smart City Project.

"The district, which was left behind in Mizoram, we undertook special initiatives. In Mamit, the success of the aspirational district programme is a testimony to that effort. Now, Mamit is doing better than other districts in other parameters of development," Modi said.

He also listed several initiatives taken by his government to uplift the condition of women, including those of Mizoram.

"Today's India is showing women-led development to the entire world. The women reservation law is one such example. Our thinking is very clear regarding women empowerment and this can be seen in our works in Mizoram," the Prime Minister said.

He also spoke about the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and said that under this scheme, free ration has been ensured to 80 crore poor citizens of the country during the last three years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now our government has decided to continue this scheme for the next five years," Modi said. PTI TR NN