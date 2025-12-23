BJP committed to fulfil Charan Singh's ideals: Adityanath on Kisan Diwas

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hailed Chaudhary Charan Singh, saying the former prime minister dedicated his entire life to the welfare and prosperity of villages, the poor, the deprived, and farmers.

Adityanath was paying his tributes to the farmer leader on Charan Singh's birth anniversary, observed as Kisan Diwas.

He said the BJP's "double-engine government" is working with full commitment to ensure the welfare of farmers and fulfil the ideals of the Bharat Ratna awardee.

BJP's UP president, Pankaj Chaudhary, called Charan Singh a true champion of farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in a post on X, said his leadership for farmer welfare, social justice and the empowerment of rural India remains an invaluable legacy for nation-building.

Brajesh Pathak, also a deputy chief minister, conveyed his greetings to the state's farmers on the occasion.

A stalwart grassroots leader, Charan Singh served as India's prime minister from July 28, 1979, to January 14, 1980.

He was born in 1902 in Meerut's Noorpur and also served as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister. PTI KIS VN VN