BJP committed to fulfill promises in Odisha: Himanta

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed the BJP’s commitment to fulfil its promises to the people of Odisha as the party was on its way to form the government in that state.

Sarma had extensively campaigned in Odisha.

"History created in Odisha! A heartfelt thanks to the people of Odisha for this historic mandate and for placing their absolute faith in the BJP to serve them both in the state and in Parliament,” Sarma posted on X.

He affirmed the BJP’s commitment to fulfil the promises made to the people of Odisha.

“I will always cherish the beautiful time I spent with the people of Odisha and our Karyakartas during my campaign trail in the state,” the BJP leader added.

The BJP has won 50 seats and was leading in 28 constituencies in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

It has won five Lok Sabha seats and was leading in 14 others. Odisha has a total of 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Odisha. PTI SSG NN