BJP committed to overall development of Delhi: Nadda

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of the Delhi Assembly poll schedule and appealed to people to elect a government that will contribute to their progress and make the capital a developed city.

Advertisment

The BJP is committed to the overall development of Delhi with the resolve of 'antyodaya', the welfare of people at the bottom of the pyramid, Nadda said in a series of posts on X.

The Election Commission announced that assembly polls in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

"I welcome the announcement of the Delhi Assembly elections today by the Election Commission of India. I appeal to the people here to elect a government that will contribute to their progress and to making a developed Delhi," Nadda said.

Advertisment

"I urge the people of Delhi to choose a government that focuses on improving the standard of living, combating corruption, reducing pollution and providing quality services to make everyday life easier," he said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is committed to the overall development of Delhi with the resolve of 'antyodaya'. The BJP government has been continuously working towards the comprehensive development of Delhi and will further its efforts to turn the dream of a 'Viksit Delhi' into a reality, he added.

"Elections are the biggest festival of democracy. They are a medium to keep the country and the state advancing on the path of development and good governance," Nadda said. PTI PK DIV DIV