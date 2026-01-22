BJP complains against AIMIM corporator over her 'will paint Mumbra green' remark; seeks action

Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) A BJP delegation on Thursday submitted a written complaint to the police over AIMIM's newly-elected corporator Sahar Shaikh's "provocative" remark that Mumbra locality in Thane will be completely painted "green", and demanded action in the matter.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) registered significant gains in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) election results, bagging five of the 131 seats and outperforming parties like Congress, which failed to open its account, and Shiv Sena (UBT), which secured 1 seat.

In her victory speech, Shaikh said, "In the next five years, every candidate in Mumbra will be from AIMIM. Mumbra must be completely painted green." A BJP delegation led by former MP Kirit Somaiya submitted a complaint at the Mumbra police station alleging that the remarks were intended to incite communal tension.

In the letter, Somaiya said the statement was provocative. It, however, did not name anyone.

"After the victory in the municipal elections, AIMIM leaders have now started making provocative speeches in Mumbra. But Mumbra belongs to Maharashtra, and the state bows before the saffron of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Somaiya said in the letter.

It also alleged that the speeches represented "Muslim bigotry" and were designed to "spread fear" among the minority Hindu population residing in Mumbra.

The letter urged the authorities to take immediate action to maintain law and order in the region.

Confirming the development, senior inspector Anil Shinde of the Mumbra police station told PTI, "A delegation met me and submitted a complaint regarding the remarks made by an elected AIMIM candidate. An enquiry into the complaint is currently underway." The police officials said they were reviewing the video footage and transcripts of the alleged speech as part of their investigation to determine if any legal provisions were violated. PTI COR NP