BJP complains to EC against Congress candidate from Uttarakhand's Garhwal

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The BJP has complained to the Election Commission (EC) against Ganesh Godiyal, the Congress candidate from Uttarakhand's Garhwal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, accusing him of making "unverified and distorted" allegations against its candidate, Anil Baluni.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cited Godiyal's allegation that the local excise department has overseen the supply of 9,000 crates of liquor to help the ruling party's candidate win the electoral contest.
"Godiyal has not only questioned the integrity of the BJP candidate but also questioned the integrity of the police officials and government officials present during the investigation," the saffron party has said in its complaint.
The BJP has also claimed that the allegation of the Congress candidate was rejected by the excise department.
It has said the allegation against Baluni and government officials, without sufficient evidence, is not only unjust but also irresponsible.
"Such accusations can have far-reaching consequences, including damage to reputation and erosion of public trust. It is imperative that accusations be based on credible evidence and adhere to principles of truthfulness, accountability and respect for the rule of law," the BJP has said in its complaint.
The party has urged the poll watchdog to ask Godiyal to remove these allegations from his social media accounts and tender an apology. It has also requested the EC to order the local police to lodge an FIR against the Congress candidate. PTI KR RC