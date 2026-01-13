Pune: Maharashtra BJP general secretary Rajesh Pande has said the party has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over illegal hoardings allegedly put up by its Mahayuti ally NCP and other parties in Pune ahead of the civic body polls.

During an interaction here on Sunday. Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said he has asked the party workers not to put up illegal hoardings and refrain from installing flex and banners, as they deface the city's beauty.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Pune, are scheduled on January 15.

The Pune BJP unit on Monday vowed to make the city flex-free.

Pande said the BJP has issued strict directives to party workers in the city to refrain from putting up flex hoardings.

"In the run-up to the municipal corporation elections, the Nationalist Congress Party and other parties have put up unauthorised flex banners across the city. This amounts to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. We have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard," he added.