BJP complaints with CEO over Rahul’s ‘dance’ remark against PM, Cong hit back with ‘mujra’ barb

Patna, Oct 30 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday lodged a written complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Bihar for his comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do "anything for votes, even dance".

The party sought immediate and exemplary action against Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress hit back at the BJP, asserting that it was the Prime Minister who used terms like 'mujra' while targeting his opponents earlier this year.

Gandhi, during his public rally at Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga on Wednesday, had said, "Narendra Modi is ready to enact all types of drama. You try telling him at a poll rally that, Mr Prime Minister, we will vote for you if you dance. He will readily perform Bharat Natyam." The complaint lodged by BJP’s Convenor of Election Commission Coordination Department, Bindhyachal Rai, read, “Such comments are personal, mocking, and intended to insult the dignity of the highest constitutional office of the Republic of India.” The grounds listed for the complaint include the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MСС) and Representation of the People Act, 1951, along with degrading the constitutional office of the Prime Minister and breach of public decorum and ethical norms.

The BJP requested the ECI to issue a show-cause notice to Rahul Gandhi and direct him to “tender an unconditional public apology”, apart from barring him from “campaigning for a specified period to preserve the sanctity of democratic and electoral decorum”.

The BJP charged the Congress leader with attempting to malign and demean the public image of Modi for electoral gains, which, it claimed, “falls within the ambit of corrupt electoral practice”.

Responding to the development, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera retorted: "It is an irony that the Prime Minister, who uses terms like 'mujra' while targeting his opponents, has a problem with the word 'dance'." Khera was alluding to the May 25 comment of Modi. While addressing a rally in Bihar, the PM had said, “I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob the SCs, STs and OBC of their rights and divert those to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform ‘mujra’ to please their vote bank.” Talking to reporters in Patna, Khera claimed that the BJP has no agenda and no report card to put before the public.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Annapurna Devi had alleged that Rahul Gandhi was maligning the sanctity of Chhath puja “by terming it a drama.” Gandhi alleged on Wednesday that Modi had tried to enact a "drama" by planning to take a dip in the Yamuna on the occasion of Chhath Puja, but the programme was shelved after it was found that a puddle had been created with clean water since the river was filthy.

Annapurna Devi said, “Women of the purvanchal region of Bihar, who observe this festival by carrying out a 36-hour nirjala (without drinking water) fast, are aggrieved by his comments”. PTI SUK NN