BJP condemns attack on CJI Gavai; PM Modi expresses his anger

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday strongly condemned the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and said such anti-social acts have no place in a democratic society governed by the Constitution.

Its national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the incident has hurt every Indian and such conduct is utterly condemnable in terms of the country's constitutional, social and cultural traditions.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction, Trivedi said he has expressed his anger. The BJP spokesperson also lauded the calm reaction of Gavai to the incident.

It is the duty of every India to protect the dignity of Constitution and its values, he said.

The way Gavai exhibited patience and restraint is not only appreciable but also signifies his unwavering faith in the constitutional system values, he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as highly deplorable.

"The attack is extremely condemnable. We all strongly condemn it in the severest terms. The Indian Constitution provides absolutely no shelter for such anti-social acts," Fadnavis posted on X.

In a shocking incident, a lawyer, Rakesh Kishore (71), attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom on Monday, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect.