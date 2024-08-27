BJP condemns lathicharge on Kolkata students, demands Mamata's resignation, polygraph test on her

New Delhi: Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding those involved in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the BJP on Tuesday called her a “dictator” and demanded her resignation to ensure a fair probe into the matter.

The BJP has also demanded that the CBI conduct a polygraph test on Banerjee and Police Commissioner Vineet Goel, who the party alleged had initially said that the victim died by suicide.

The BJP condemned the incident of lathi charge by the West Bengal Police on the students, who had taken out a rally in Kolkata demanding justice for the victim and the chief minister's resignation.

“Whatever is happening in West Bengal is worrisome. It’s akin to tearing the Constitution to shreds. It’s clearly visible that if at all there is a doctor in the country, it’s Mamata Banerjee,” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

He accused Banerjee of shielding those involved in the rape and murder case, and demanded that she immediately resign as the chief minister so that a fair probe into the case can take place.

The BJP spokesperson also demanded that the police commissioner, who had called the case of the victim’s rape and murder a suicide earlier, should also resign and face investigation.

“Truth must come out. The CBI is investigating the case. It should conduct a polygraph test on Mamata Banerjee and the police commissioner to ascertain the truth,” he added.