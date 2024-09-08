BJP conducts membership drive in over 250 slum clusters in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) BJP conducted a membership drive in 252 slum clusters under the leadership of Alka Gurjar, co-in-charge of Delhi BJP, and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra as part of the ongoing slum expansion campaign held every Sunday by the party.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that people living in slum clusters are enthusiastically becoming the party's members because they are disappointed with the Kejriwal government.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra conducted the membership drive at the Indira Camp, Patparganj, along with party workers, and said that slum dwellers also dream of having clean homes.

Gurjar inducted new members in the party in Shastri Market and nearby settlements near Vasant Vihar.

She said there is a strong attraction towards the BJP among poor women because they want to provide a good future for their children, and the Kejriwal government has "disappointed" slum dwellers.

Many senior BJP leaders, including organisational general secretary Pavan Rana, MP Bansuri Swaraj and party workers were present during the occasion.

Meanwhile, former Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday began her three-day organisational visit as part of the BJP's membership campaign.

Irani addressed BJP workers in Shahdara, Karol Bagh and New Delhi, where she discussed the key points to communicate with people while taking the membership campaign to every household, a statement of the Delhi BJP said.

"Today, after participating in BJP's national membership campaign, I am satisfied to see the extensive welfare work being done for the poor across the country by the BJP government," Irani said.

She further said that a large number of citizens are joining the BJP and becoming members. PTI BM MNK MNK