BJP confident of emerging as single-largest party in J-K Assembly polls: Raina

Jammu, Oct 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said the party will emerge as the single-largest one in the ongoing Assembly elections and form its government in the Union Territory.

Raina said the record voter turnout across all three phases indicates the BJP is poised to win an absolute majority on October 8.

"The way the people voted on a large scale, we are confident that a majority government will be formed by BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP will emerge as the single-largest party in J-K. People voted in favour of the BJP keeping in view the development work carried out by PM Modi ji during the last ten years," Raina told reporters here.

Raina highlighted the BJP's "commitment" to fulfilling the vision of 'Naya Kashmir' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Reflecting on the voter turnout, Raina said, "The overwhelming participation reflects people's endorsement of the BJP's development initiatives over the past decade." Regarding the chief ministerial candidate, Raina said, "The priority for us is the formation of a majority government by the BJP. The elections were conducted peacefully, reflecting the people's victory in the mission of peace, development, progress, and prosperity." Raina appreciated the security forces and election authorities for ensuring smooth conduct of the polls.

He also extended Navratri greetings and avoided queries about potential alliances until after the results are declared.