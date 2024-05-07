BJP confident of favourable results in Kerala polls, asserts that Congress heavyweights will lose

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (PTI) The BJP asserted on Tuesday that the party-led NDA would deliver impressive performances in the polls in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala, securing victory in many "prestigious seats," including Thiruvananthapuram, by defeating Congress "bigshots" like Shashi Tharoor.

After conducting an analysis of the NDA's prospects in the April 26 polls, the BJP's state leadership also dismissed Congress's claim that the UDF, led by it, would sweep the state, and labelled it an exaggeration.

"Congress will suffer a major setback in these polls in Kerala. NDA will win many constituencies. There is no doubt. Many bigshots will lose their ground," BJP state chief K Surendran told reporters.

Responding to a query, he asserted that Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar would secure victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, defeating Tharoor.

"There will be a strong performance (by the NDA) in all constituencies," he said, claiming that the people of Kerala have voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances in the polls.

The BJP's poll analysis meeting was attended by several senior leaders, including the party's Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar.

National leaders of the BJP, including PM Modi, campaigned extensively in Kerala for the April 26 elections, aiming to end the BJP's electoral dry spell in the state.

Election results nationwide will be declared after votes are counted on June 4. PTI TGB TGB ANE