BJP confident of 'historic' win in Bihar polls; takes 'tourist' jibe at Rahul over tiger safari

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The BJP Monday exuded confidence about the NDA's "decisive and historic" victory in the Bihar assembly polls, as it took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his jungle safari in Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve, asking him to enjoy his "political tourism".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed Tejashwi Yadav, terming the RJD leader's accusations against the Election Commission "false".

It has become a "habit" of opposition leaders to attack "all organs of democracy" when they do not get the result they want, he claimed.

"Did we send police (security forces) or EC to Bihar. Making false allegations; he has stooped to such a level," the BJP leader said, reacting sharply to Yadav's claim that altogether 208 companies of security personnel from the BJP-ruled states have been deployed in Bihar for poll duties.

On Yadav criticising the EC for not disclosing the gender-wise data of electors who cast their votes in the first phase of polling, Prasad asked the RJD leader to wait. The poll panel will release data of voters, including women and youth, he said.

The BJP leader reacted sharply to Yadav's allegation that the poll panel was working as a "tool" of the BJP. "What kind of language is this?" Prasad asked the RJD leader to explain how his party's leaders won elections in Bihar and how other opposition leaders managed victory in various states.

"All elections are conducted by the Election Commission. They alleged that the Constitution is under threat. Be it Rahul Gandhi or his allies, they start attacking every organ of democracy -- from the Election Commission and courts to Parliament -- when their wishes are not fulfilled," he added.

The BJP also took on Gandhi, calling him a "political tourist".

"The BJP, along with the NDA, is going to register a decisive, sweeping and historic victory in the Bihar assembly elections," Prasad asserted, adding that the people of Bihar have made up their mind to give their mandate to the NDA for yet another term because of its good governance and the works done.

"Where is Mr Tourist these days?... Heard he went for a tiger safari in Pachmarhi. Rahul Gandhi is a political tourist. Every day confirms that impression about him," Prasad said, adding, "Rahul Gandhi ji, you keep on enjoying your political tourism. You need some rest in the forest of Madhya Pradesh."