BJP, Cong attack Kejriwal's 'fake dalit affection' over Ambedkar statue vandalisation

New Delhi: The vandalism of B R Ambedkar's statue has put the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Punjab government under severe criticism. The incident saw a 33-foot statue of Ambedkar in Amritsar being defaced in daylight, using a hammer, on January 26, Republic Day, near a police station.

This act of disrespect sparked a fierce backlash from political parties especially with the onset of the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. The BJP has fiercely criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of showing disdain towards the Dalit community.

AAP's fake Dalit affection

BJP's Sambit Patra described the incident as "gut-wrenching" and criticized the Punjab government's lack of response, suggesting Kejriwal has an "anti-Dalit" bias due to previous instances of neglecting Dalit representation. The BJP has rejected AAP's proclaimed support for Dalits as insincere, branding them as fake.

BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, recently protested outside Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi, calling for his resignation and a formal apology. They criticized the police for their alleged oversight and raised concerns that Kejriwal might orchestrate attacks on himself for public sympathy before the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

The Congress party also condemned the vandalism. Punjab Congress figures like MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Raj Kumar Verka visited the site, demanding a detailed investigation and stressing the importance of upholding justice and equality.

The AAP government faces accusations from all political sides for not safeguarding Ambedkar's statue and for lacking genuine concern for the Dalit community. This has led to widespread protests from Dalit groups, who are demanding quick justice for the perpetrators and better protection for Ambedkar's statues across Punjab. Moreover, Congress leader Ajay Maken has accused AAP of connections to Khalistani groups.

Notably, former AAP member and poet Kumar Vishwas has previously criticized Kejriwal, alleging he sought Khalistani backing to seize power.

The defacement of Ambedkar's statue has escalated into a major political controversy, with opposition parties continuously challenging AAP's governance on law and order and its commitment to the Dalit community.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on Wednesday, with the results set to be declared on February 8. While the AAP is eyeing a third straight term in power, the BJP is aiming to win the polls in the capital after a gap of more than 25 years.