BJP, Cong in war of words over Waqf protest, pro-Palestine placard amid Eid celebrations in MP

Bhopal, Mar 31 (PTI) Black armband protests against the Union government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill and a placard expressing solidarity with embattled Palestine amid Eid celebrations in Madhya Pradesh on Monday triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Eid was celebrated with traditional fervour in the state during the day, though some community members wore black armbands to protest against the central government's move to amend the Waqf Act, while at one place in Bhopal eyewitnesses claimed seeing a group holding an 'I stand with Palestine' placard.

In a statement, MP minister Vishvas Sarang said attempts to incite violence by spreading divisive rhetoric will not be tolerated.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi stirred emotions in Parliament with a Palestine bag, he said, adding opposition leaders should be ashamed of stooping so low for appeasement politics.

"When Hindus were oppressed in Bangladesh, Priyanka didi had no time to support those Hindus. Such attempts to spread chaos in the country by displaying banners on Eid will not be tolerated. These elements should understand that if they are benefiting from India, they should also think like Indians. Such divisive thinking will not be accepted," Sarang said.

The MP sports minister said opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill without reading it is wrong.

"Waqf has not benefited any poor Muslim. Only wealthy Muslim leaders involved in illegal land grabbing have benefited from the Waqf Board," he said in the statement.

Hitting back, MP Congress spokesperson Abhinav Barolia said Palestine was "not our enemy".

"Today, if any Muslim brother is expressing his feelings regarding Palestine on Eid, what is wrong with that? This issue should be treated as a matter of humanity, not politics," Barolia said in a statement.

Sarang does not talk about development and has nothing to do apart from creating Hindu-Muslim divide, the Congress leader alleged.

"Today, when electricity bills and property taxes are rising, they (ruling BJP) are not discussing that. Instead, they are focusing on dividing Hindus and Muslims. Go to Palestine (Gaza) and see the atmosphere there and the kind of barbarism that has taken place," Barolia said.

Earlier, an eyewitness said several persons were seen here offering namaz wearing black armbands to protest against the Waqf Act amendment, while at one mosque a group held an 'I stand with Palestine' placard.

Israel struck the Gaza Strip following a deadly raid by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Israel ended the ceasefire with Hamas and resumed the 17-month war earlier this month with a surprise bombardment that killed hundreds. Israel's offensive has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Incidentally, the last Friday prayers of Ramzan on March 28 also saw similar black armband protests in Bhopal, Vidisha and some other places against the Centre's Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

The protest was in response to a call made by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) last week.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear on Friday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) in August 2024, will be reintroduced in the current session of Parliament.

Only four working days are left for the ongoing budget session to come to an end on April 4.

The Union Cabinet recently approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, incorporating the changes recommended by the JPC, paving the way for it to be tabled in Parliament for discussion and passage.

The Bill was referred to the JPC in August 2024, after it was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The parliamentary panel adopted the report with a majority vote, while all 11 opposition MPs in the panel had objected to it and moved dissent notes.

The 655-page report was submitted to both Houses of Parliament earlier this month. PTI LAL BNM