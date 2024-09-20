BJP, Cong leaders meet minister Kirodi Lal Meena, seek CBI probe in 10-yr-old girl's murder case

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Leaders of ruling BJP and Congress in Rajasthan on Friday met state minister Kirodi Lal Meena demanding CBI probe into the murder of a 10-year-old deaf and mute girl Dimple Meena earlier this year in Karauli.

Dissatisfied with the police investigation in the matter, members of the Meena community, who accompanied the political leaders, urged the minister to take up the matter with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

"People of the society and public representatives believe that the investigation done by the police in the case is half-hearted... We will meet the Chief Minister and put the matter before him. Everyone will try to get this case investigated by the CBI, so that there is no confusion," Kirodi Lal Meena told reporters here.

The state agriculture minister said when everyone is demanding a CBI inquiry into the case, it should be recommended to make things crystal clear.

In May, 10-year-old deaf and mute Dimple Meena was found in a half-burnt condition. After first aid, she was referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur. The family members suspected that she was burnt after rape. However, rape was not confirmed in the investigation. She died on May 20 during treatment. The postmortem report confirmed that she was poisoned.

The police have arrested the girl's parents and maternal uncle in this case.

On Thursday, Kirodi Lal Meena held talks with the officials of the police and administration department and members of the Sangharsh Samiti in Karauli regarding this issue.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Ramkesh Meena, Karauli-Dholpur MP Bhajanlal Jatav, Tonk MP Harischandra Meena, MLAs Indira Meena and Lakhan Meena, who had come to meet Kirodi Lal Meena discussed the matter with him and demanded justice for the girl.

Ramkesh Meena said a protest is on at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur regarding the murder case.

"We are rising above politics and demanding justice for the girl. People are not satisfied with the police investigation and there is anger among the people of the society. CBI inquiry should be ordered so that the anger in the society (over the incident) ends," Ramkesh Meena said. PTI AG RPA