Panaji, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP and the Congress were leading in one Lok Sabha seat each in Goa, as per early trends of vote counting underway on Tuesday for the two constituencies in the coastal state.

BJP's sitting MP Shripad Naik was leading from North Goa seat.

Congress' Viriato Fernandes was leading over BJP nominee Pallavi Dempo in South Goa seat, after the first round of counting. PTI RPS GK