BJP, Cong MPs should apologize for 'failing' to secure funds for T'gana: K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Accusing the Congress and BJP of "failing" Telangana, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers from the state should apologize for their alleged inability to secure funds for the state in the Union Budget 2025-26.

Despite Telangana sending 16 MPs—eight each from BJP and Congress—to Parliament, the state has received "absolutely nothing" from the budget, he said in a statement.

He alleged that CM Revanth Reddy, instead of protecting Telangana’s interests, has been "making secret deals with the BJP", leading to the state's neglect in central allocations.

Rama Rao charged that the NDA government at the Centre ignored Telangana in key areas like higher education institutions (IIT, IIM, IISER, NID, IIIT).

The Centre also "failed" to fulfil commitments made to the state in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, such as setting up the Bayyaram Steel Plant and granting national status to irrigation projects, he said.

He accused the BJP of "deceiving" Telangana while favouring poll-bound Bihar with major budgetary incentives.

He alleged that the "BJP’s neglect of South Indian states, despite their significant contribution to the national exchequer, is against the spirit of federalism".

The BRS leader said people of Telangana have realized the importance of regional parties in securing the state's rights.

He claimed that Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are examples where regional parties have gained prominence in budget.

BRS MLC K Kavitha, sister of Rama Rao, alleged that Telangana got zero funds in the Union Budget despite the state electing eight MPs each from BJP and Congress.

"8 BJP MPs + 8 Congress MPs = ₹0 for Telangana," Kavitha said in a post on social media platform X.

The BRS drew a blank in the Lok Sabha polls as BJP and Congress won eight each of the total 17 seats in the state, while AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. PTI SJR SJR ROH