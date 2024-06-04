BJP, Cong share honours in T'gana, win eight LS seats each

Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) The ruling Congress and BJP on Tuesday shared the honours in Telangana in the Lok Sabha election results as they bagged eight seats each out of the total 17, leaving the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS decimated.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, defeating his nearest rival K Madhavi Latha of BJP by a margin of over 3.38 lakh votes.

The BJP candidates emerged victorious in Adilabad (ST), Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Chevella and Mahabubnagar LS seats.

The Congress nominees won from Peddapalle (SC), Mahabubabad (ST), Warangal (SC), Bhongir, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool (SC) and Zaheerabad.

Congress candidate K Raghuveer won the Nalgonda LS seat with a massive majority of 5,59,905 votes, beating BJP's S Saidi Reddy.

After a shock defeat in the Legislative Assembly polls held in November last year, the BRS suffered yet another blow as it drew a blank in the parliamentary elections.

The BRS had won nine of the 17 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP had won four seats, while Congress bagged three constituencies in 2019.

The polling was held in a single phase on May 13.

BJP president in Telangana and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar were the other prominent winners in the state. PTI SJR VVK SS