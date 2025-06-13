BJP, Cong, SP cancel all programmes in view of Air India plane tragedy

Lucknow: The BJP and the Congress have cancelled all their programmes scheduled for Friday in view of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, party leaders said.

"All the programmes of the BJP, which were scheduled to be held on June 13 have been cancelled in view of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Some events of June 12 were also cancelled," Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary told news agency.

State Congress chief Ajay Rai said all programmes of the Congress have been "cancelled and they have been changed to 'shraddhanjali sabha'." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had cancelled all his public programmes scheduled for Friday following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad in which 241 passengers and crew members were killed.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) also announced suspension of party functions and events for the next three days as a mark of respect for the victims.