BJP, Cong workers clash in Ahmedabad amid row over Rahul's remarks

Ahmedabad, Jul 2 (PTI) Workers of BJP and Congress hurled stones at each other outside Gujarat Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad on Tuesday during a protest against "anti-Hindu" remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

Several workers and leaders from both sides were detained from the spot in Paldi area after the violent clash and stone pelting, a city police control room official said.

While the BJP accused Congress workers of attacking a "peaceful protest," opposition leaders blamed BJP cadres for initiating the violence.

Local TV channel visuals showed party workers from both sides thrashing each other outside Congress' Gujarat headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. Some individuals were seen throwing stones at each other, even as police attempted to intervene.

Following the violent clash, police entered the Congress headquarters and detained several party workers.

In his maiden speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi sparked controversy by criticising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" around the clock.

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal had entered the Gujarat Congress's headquarters on Monday night, defacing Rahul Gandhi's posters by pasting stickers and spraying black paint as a mark of protest.

Although the main premises were locked, protestors tore party banners and defaced Rahul Gandhi's photos near the main entrance of the building. PTI PJT PD NSK