BJP, Congress appear set to win eight LS seats each in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) The ruling Congress and BJP appeared set to win eight seats each out of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana as the counting of votes reached the final stages on Tuesday.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was on the brink of victory as he was leading by 3.38 lakh votes against his nearest BJP rival K Madhavi Latha in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency at 4.45 pm.

The BJP candidates were leading in Adilabad (ST), Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Chevella and Mahabubnagar LS seats.

The Congress nominees were leading in Peddapalle (SC), Mahabubabad (ST), Warangal (SC), Bhongir, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool (SC) and Zaheerabad.

The candidates of both Congress and BJP seem to be cruising ahead with comfortable margins against their respective rivals. Congress candidate K Raghuveer Reddy was leading by a massive 5.52 lakh votes against his nearest BJP S Saidi Reddy in Nalgonda at 4.45 pm.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS appeared to have been decimated as the party was not leading in any of the constituencies. The party had won nine seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS had suffered a defeat in the Legislative Assembly polls held in November last year.

The BJP had won four seats, while Congress bagged three constituencies in the 2019 general elections.

The counting of votes for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana began at 8 am on Tuesday.

The polling was held in a single phase on May 13. PTI SJR VVK KH