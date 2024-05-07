BJP, Congress attack Kerala CM over foreign trip

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (PTI) A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan embarked on his journey to various foreign destinations, the BJP and Congress intensified their attack against the CM on Tuesday and sought answers on whether it was a sponsored trip.

Advertisment

The parties urged Vijayan to disclose his source of income for the international tour; in addition, Congress alleged that the Chief Minister was evading his responsibilities when a crucial general election is progressing in the country and the state has been reeling under an acute financial crunch.

The saffron party wanted to know who the sponsor of the trip was and why CM Vijayan and his son-in-law and Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas didn't hand over their official responsibilities to anyone.

Coming down heavily on Vijayan, senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan alleged that the CM and his family were celebrating beach tourism when people fell down and died in scorching heat in Kerala.

Advertisment

Comparing the Marxist veteran with Roman Emperor Nero (notorious for his extravagance), Muraleedharan urged CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and state secretary M V Govindan to explain their stance on the "lavish trip".

"If it is a sponsored trip, let the people know who is sponsoring it. The CM and Public Works Minister will be away from the state for 19 days. Why was no press statement issued about the trip," Muraleedharan asked while talking to reporters here.

He wanted the Marxist party's stance on the foreign tour when the state is facing a financial crisis.

Advertisment

KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran also criticised the CM over the trip and sought to know why he was taking his family members along.

"I suspect that it is a sponsored trip. Even if it is a sponsored trip, why is Vijayan keeping everything a secret? Why is he evading responsibility," Sudhakaran asked.

However, CPI (M) veteran and LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan strongly rejected opposition criticism and backed the CM in the raging row.

Advertisment

"CM Vijayan is a person who strictly adheres to rules and regulations in every matter. He didn't violate any rule in the case of the present foreign tour as well," he told reporters here.

He said the CM went abroad after informing the party and there is no need for him to share every detail with the media.

The opposition parties' criticism came a day after Vijayan, along with his close family members, departed for a foreign tour from the international airport in Kochi in the early hours of Monday.

It was reported that the chief minister and his family would visit some eastern and middle-eastern countries during his over two-week-long tour.

PTI LGK SDP