BJP, Congress busy hurling allegations at each other, announcing freebies: Mayawati

Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said at a time when crores of people are troubled by inflation and unemployment, the BJP and Congress are busy hurling allegations at each other and announcing freebies in the poll campaigns for Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections.

Instead of focusing their attention on public issues, these parties are busy in "negative politics" with their false propaganda and promises ahead of the elections, she added.

In a post on X, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said, "The promises made to the people by these two parties are not being fulfilled honestly, because they (promises) are made only to mislead the people and are forgotten after forming the government." "This is the reason why the Congress' governments, especially in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, are facing the accusation of breaking promises and various BJP governments, including UP, are seen engaging in 'jugaad politics' to divert attention from the burning issues after forming the government," she added.

Mayawati said the BSP does not issue any manifesto to mislead people during elections, but considers doing honest work for crores of poor, oppressed and unemployed people following its constitutional responsibility and "political religion".

"At a time when the lives of crores of people are suffering due to widespread poverty, unemployment, inflation and acute lack of basic necessities like agriculture, education, health, roads, electricity, clean water and law and order, the BJP and Congress and their governments are busy making allegations and counter-allegations in view of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand state assembly general elections, and announcing freebies and promises," her post read.

She said people are in "dire need of employment" to get rid of their troubles.

The BSP president claimed that the number of jobs provided by her government is more than the combined employment provided by the subsequent SP and BJP governments in the state.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections will take place on November 20, 2024. Jharkhand Assembly Elections will take place in two phases -- November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.PTI ABN RPA