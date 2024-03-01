BJP, Congress demand immediate withdrawal of BEST bus pass hike

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as well as opposition Congress in Maharashtra assembly on Friday demanded rollback of the fare hike by BEST, Mumbai's civic transport service.MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said the fare hike by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking in its monthly pass rates was exorbitant, and must be suspended Raising a point of order in the assembly, Shelar said BEST is the lifeline for more than 35 lakh Mumbaikars who use it for daily commute. The proposed hike of 87 per cent in monthly pass and 17 per cent in weekly pass is not justified, he said.

Congress MLA and the party's city unit chief Varsha Gaikwad said the monthly pass for unlimited journey has been increased from Rs 750 to Rs 900, while the daily pass has been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 60.

The common people are fed up with rising prices, and the BEST hike will add to their woes, she said.

Pass rates were revised to overcome the problem of loose change, avoid the insecurity of daily cash handling and increase the corporation's income, a BEST official had said on Thursday. PTI MR KK KRK