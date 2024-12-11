BJP, Congress forcing adjournments: Kalyan Banerjee

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday slammed both ruling BJP and main opposition Congress over the repeated adjournments in Parliament, blaming them for the disruptions.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, Banerjee said these parties force adjournments due to which others do not get the opportunity to raise their issues.

"The House functions as per the wishes of the Congress and BJP... Congress and BJP should decide if they want to run the House or not," Banerjee told reporters.

"The BJP is the ruling party, the Congress is the main opposition party. They get more opportunities in the House, we don't get anything. They shut the House when they want on any issue," he said.

"If the BJP does not want to allow the House to function, Nishikant Dubey will come and raise an issue, same is with the Congress. They pick one issue and the House is adjourned. What about other parties, our business is not happening," he said.

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Wednesday, and the House was adjourned till 2 pm amid a face-off between government and opposition benches over alleged links between the Congress leadership and US-billionaire George Soros-backed establishments. PTI AO AO TIR TIR