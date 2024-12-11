BJP, Congress forcing adjournments: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday blamed both the BJP and main opposition Congress over the repeated adjournments in Parliament, alleging that "they stop House proceedings whenever they want".

Advertisment

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, the Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Serampore said these parties force adjournments due to which others do not get the opportunity to raise their issues.

"The House functions as per the wishes of the Congress and BJP... Congress and BJP should decide if they want to run the House or not," he told reporters. "They get more opportunities in the House and we don't get anything. They shut the House whenever they want." "If the BJP does not want to allow the House to function, Nishikant Dubey will raise an issue. The same is the case with the Congress. They pick one issue and the House is adjourned. What about other parties? Our business is not happening," he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, however, blamed the opposition for disrupting the House.

Advertisment

"The Trinamool Congress always obstructs the session while the BJP always wants discussion. Every time before adjourning the House, Lok Sabha Speaker asks six-seven times if members want to run the House. The opposition is running away from the House," he claimed.

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Wednesday and the House was adjourned till 2 pm amid a face-off between government and opposition benches over alleged links between the Congress leadership and US-billionaire George Soros-backed establishments. PTI AO AO NSD NSD