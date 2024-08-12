BJP, Congress govts did nothing for people of Haryana: Mann

Sonipat, Aug 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the people of Haryana to vote for the AAP in the coming assembly polls as he accused the BJP and the Congress of "filling their own pockets" during their respective regimes and doing "nothing" for the people of the state.

The Haryana Assembly polls are due later this year and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will contest all the 90 seats in the state. The AAP has contested several polls in Haryana, but it has yet to taste electoral success.

Addressing a gathering in Gohana here, Mann said the people of Haryana made many leaders win.

"The leaders (of rival parties) used to win but the public would lose. Those leaders did nothing for the public except fill their pockets," he alleged.

Referring to the BJP and the Congress, Mann said they did "nothing" for the people and still, they are demanding one more chance to come to power.

Mann said when the Congress "harassed" the people, they made the BJP win and when the BJP harassed them even more, they made the Indian National Lok Dal win. When INLD also harassed them, the people made the BJP win again, said Mann.

"Now the people of Haryana have a strong option which is the AAP," said Mann.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Mann asked why Manohar Lal Khattar was replaced by Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister. Khattar was replaced by Saini in March this year.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji used to say that there was a need for a double-engine government. And the people formed the government. Then why was the engine changed? Did (Manohar Lal) Khattar's engine break down? Haryana needs a brand new engine, not a double engine," said Mann.

The BJP uses the term "double engine" to refer to it being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Calling AAP national convener 'Haryana ka laal' (son of Haryana), Mann said he has shown the world that even a common man can change the condition and direction of a country.

"The train is back on track in Delhi and Punjab and now there is a chance to bring Haryana's train back on track in October," said Mann while asking the people of Haryana to ensure that an AAP government is formed in the state.

Speaking about his government's works in neighbouring Punjab, Mann said over 44,000 government jobs have been given on merit in the past two-and-half-years.

"If anyone has taken a bribe of even one rupee, then I will be responsible," he said.

He also spoke about free electricity, saying 90 per cent of households in Punjab are getting zero electricity bills.

"Only Arvind Kejriwal and his soldiers know how to make electricity free," he said.

"We do not know how to do the politics of religion. We know how to build schools and hospitals and we know how to give employment," he said.

Slamming the BJP-led government at the Centre over the arrest of Kejriwal, Mann alleged that the Delhi chief minister was jailed in a "fake" case.

"They can keep Kejriwal in jail but how will they imprison his thinking," said Mann.