Election results: BJP, Congress lead in 3 seats each in Assam

Guwahati: The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are leading in three Lok Sabha seats each in the postal ballot round of counting in 14 constituencies in Assam on Tuesday, according to TV channels.

For BJP, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga and MLA Ranjit Dutta in Tezpur are leading in the initial round.

Lok Sabha deputy leader of opposition Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat, sitting Nagaon MP Prodyut Bordoloi and MLA Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri are leading in the postal ballot.

Counting is being held in 152 halls, equipped with 1,941 counting tables, across 52 centres with 5,823 counting personnel and 64 general observers involved in the exercise.

Polling was held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 for Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Diphu (ST), Darrang-Udalguri, Karinganj, Silchar (SC), Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and Guwahati.

The NDA alliance in the state contested in all the 14 seats with the BJP in 11 seats while the Congress, a constituent of the 16-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), contested in 13 seats and left the Dibrugarh seat for the Assam Jatiya Parishad while the AIUDF contested in three and AAP in two.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one each from the state.